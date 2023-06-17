Russia-Africa summit’ll foster cooperation between Russia, African nations – Convener

By Emmanuella Anokam

The UN Association of Russia (UNA-Russia) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) says the Russia-Africa forum will strengthen cooperation between Russia and African nations.

This is contained in a statement by the External Press Office of the convener signed by Alexandra Chervyakova on Friday.

Chervyakova said the forum tagged: “Russia – Africa. Sustainable urban future: Exchange of experience and Partnerships for Common Goals,” organised by the UNA-Russia and MGIMO University would hold from June 27 to June 28, 2023.

The convener said the forum would promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas.

Chervyakova said presentations and discussions would be dedicated to the development of urban communities and cooperation between regions and cities of Russia and Africa.

“The second day of the forum is devoted to trade, economic and…