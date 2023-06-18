DBN boss restates bank’s commitment to empowering MSMEs

By Olawunmi Ashafa

Dr Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), says the bank has provided long-term finance to over 60 Primary Financial Institutions (PFIs) since its inception.

This is to address challenges confronting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Okpanachi disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos while presenting the progress and achievements of the bank in the past five years, especially on its operation as a wholesale development finance institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PFIs are commericial banks and microfinance banks that get long-term facilities from DBN to provide financing to MSME operators as end-borrowers.

DBN, as a Development Finance Institution (DFI), was conceived by the Federal Government in collaboration with global development partners to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The managing director said…