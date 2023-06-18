Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano State Government has resumed application for postgraduate scholarship for the state indegenes with first class honour degrees.

This is contained in a statement by Sunusi Bature, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Friday in Kano.

The statement said applications are invited from qualified candidates for the postgraduate foreign and local scholarships for 2023/2024 academic session.

“Any eligible candidate to enjoy the scholarship must be an indigene of Kano State with first class degree honours or its equivalent from a reputable university/institution, be medically fit to travel and study.

“The last scholarship was offered in 2015 by Sen. Rabiu Musa-Kwankwaso’s Administration which sponsored the third batch of 503 first class graduates to 14 different countries.

‘’After eight years without postgraduate foreign scholarship by the last administration, Gov. Abba Kabir -Yusuf has approved the resumption of the postgraduate foreign…