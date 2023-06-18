NCAC to unveil Nigeria Culture House soon — Runsewe

By Taiye Olayemi

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has said that a six-storey building of “Nigeria Culture House” would soon be inaugurated in Abuja to market the nation’s cultural heritage.

Runsewe disclosed this during a familiarisation visit of the building with travel writers on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, it is long overdue for the nation to have such a tourist attraction where local and international tourists can access Nigeria’s peculiar cultural products.

He said the building which initially acquired by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been retrieved.

He said the 30-metre long building would accommodate offices for all countries with embassies in Nigeria as well as an e-library connected to over 170 countries.

According to him, this will afford local and international tourists to connect to the globe and also help individuals who wish to conduct research based on…