Out-of-school crisis: UK charity to build entrepreneurial centres across Nigeria

By Ruth Oketunde

The UK charity, IA-Foundation, is to establish skills acquisition centres in each of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, to empower millions of out-of-school children in the country.

The initiative is the latest effort by the foundation to add value to the lives of some 20. 2 million Nigerian kids who are currently out-of-school in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

She said the plan to build the entrepreneurial centres was part of the outcome of her working visit to the newly-elected Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, Mr Michael Situ.

Adeagbo said that she discussed the global issue of out-of-school children, especially in Nigeria with the mayor, expressing her optimism that time had come for the international community to step into the out-of-school crisis…