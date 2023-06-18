Pyrates Confraternity tasks Nigerians on humanitarian services

By George Edomwonyi

Mr Abiola Owoaje, the Capoon, National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity have called on influential Nigerians to use their wealth to serve humanity by lifting the less-privileged.

Owoaje made the call at the Annual Feast of Barracuda/ Public Lecture, tagged: “Entrenching Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria” held in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, on Sunday.

Owoaje stressed the need for Nigerians to be humane in delivering services for the development of the society.

According to him, service to humanity is service to oneself, insisting that the society would be better if wealthy and influential Nigerians consider it pertinent to serve and lift the less-privileged people in the society.

“What has been happening is that with the feast of Barracuda is something that has been established for many decades.

“And we use it to interact with the community and what we do is also to use the…