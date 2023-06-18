TLMN, Australian, Swedish govts provide free prosthetic limbs to 50 amputees

By Lizzy Okoji

The Leprosy Mission Nigeria (TLMN) with support from the Australian and Swedish governments on Saturday, provided free prosthetic limbs to 50 amputees during an outreach in Abuja.

Dr Sunday Udo, TLMN National Coordinator, during the prosthetic limbs outreach said that the initiative aimed at addressing challenges with disabilities, reintegrate the amputees into society to enable them have a fulfilled life.

Udo said that the outreach was in two phases including that of Saturday outreach meant to take the assessment of beneficiaries, which would be followed by the presentation of the prosthetic limbs to them after the manufacturing.

“This is an initiative that we are so happy about, that we are pleased about. It is an outreach to address disabilities, so we are looking at providing prosthetic limbs to those who have lost their limbs to whatever cause at all, not just leprosy.

“And, we are grateful that we have support from the Australian government and the…