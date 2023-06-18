Vertiline Synergy engages hospitality professionals on industry trends, opportunities

By Mateen Badru

Ms Adedoyin Fabikun, Managing Partner, Vertiline Synergy Ltd., a hospitality consulting company, says Nigeria can compete favourably with other countries globally when industry operators engage in knowledge-sharing activities.

Fabikun made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

She said the organisation would be organising a summit which will bring together industry leaders, experts and professionals to dialogue on trending issues in the sector.

The summit has its theme as “Making Hospitality Great Again”.

Nigeria was expected to be the fastest-growing hospitality market with a projected 12 per cent compound annual increase from 2019 to 2023, according to a PwC projection.

Fabikun added that the two-day summit taking place on July 13 and July 14 at the Landmark Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos, aims to provide platform for meaningful discussions as regards the hospitality industry.

“This two-day…