Czech Republic seeks enhanced access to Nigeria’s oil, gas

By Emmanuella Anokam

Czech Republic has held discussions with Nigeria to enhance it’s access to the oil and gas resources of the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, said this in a statement on Monday after a bilateral meeting with Mr Jozef Sileka, Minister of Trade, Czech Republic.

He said the discussions focused on Czech Republic’s interest in establishing a government-to-government business agreement with Nigeria to enhance their access to oil and gas resources through new partnerships and suppliers.

Aduda assured the Czech official of Nigeria’s openness to engagement and recommended submitting an official request through the Czech embassy in Nigeria, outlining their requirements.

He showcased Nigeria’s commitment to exploring collaborative opportunities, promoting sustainability, and safeguarding its energy security.

The bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Canada and…