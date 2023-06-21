NSCC D-G seeks collective efforts to strengthen justice for older persons

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Dr Emem Omokaro, has urged stakeholders to strengthen mechanisms and structures to ensure justice for older persons in the country.

Omokaro, who made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a stakeholders engagement, called for collective action towards ensuring justice for elderly persons.

The stakeholders engagement tagged `Elder Justice’, was organised by the centre in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission and the Legal Aid Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, event was organised as part of activities to mark the World Elders Abuse Awareness Day(WEAAD).

The WEAAD is in support of the UN International Plan of Action that acknowledges

the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue, and serves as a call-to-action

for individuals, organisations and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

According to…