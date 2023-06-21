Stakeholders advocate 20% education budgetary allocation

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Stakeholders in the education sector have reiterated the need to allocate 20 per cent of the national budget to education with full implementation of the allocation.

The National Moderator, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), Mr Duke Ogbureke, said this at the 2023 Global Action Week for Education (GAWE23) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The GAWE23, a Civil Society Dialogue Workshop with the theme: ‘Invest in a Just World: Decolonise Education Financing Now”, is aimed at setting the education agenda for the new administration.

Ogbureke said that for development to take place, there is need for the government to budget adequately for education to hit at least the minimum benchmark of 20 per cent of the national budget.

” Our case is peculiar because we have close to 20 million out-of-school children, so you will agree with me that even the benchmark of 20 per cent of the budgetary allocation to finance education will not be…