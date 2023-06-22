Mrs Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The wife of the new Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Maria Lagbaja, on Thursday, assumed office as the 23rd President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA).

Mrs Lagbaje took over from Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the wife of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

While handing over the mantle of leadership to the new president, Yahaya advised Lagbaja to be firm, focused and ensure that the association’s vision was sustained.

She urged her to see leadership as a place to learn and take responsibilities, adding that there were high expectations from the public.

Yahaya called on members to extend the same support she enjoyed from them to enable her succeed in achieving NAOWA objectives.

According to her, people fail in leadership because they tend to think that leadership is about show.

“Yes, there is the glamour parts of leadership but the most important part of leadership is in ability to impact the lives of others,” she said.

In her…