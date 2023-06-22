NAOWA trains 948 youths in ICT, others

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association has trained and empowered a total of 948 barracks youths in various fields of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and other skills in the last one year.

The outgoing President of NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, made this known at the graduation of the fourth and fifth batches of NAOWA Youth Development Projects on Thursday in Abuja.

Yahaya expressed happiness that NAOWA under her leadership had been able to train and empower the youths in ICT, fashion design and tailoring.

She said the youths were also trained in various fields of ICT, namely Get Connected, Python for Beginners, Introduction to Cybersecurity, Information and Communication Technology essentials and web design.

“Today, I am here to graduate the 4th and 5th batches of the ICT trainees and the second batch of the fashion design and tailoring trainees.

“I am indeed very fulfilled and happy to mention that this is the last graduation ceremony…