Navy urges Nigeria to harness benefits of ocean for economic development

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has urged Federal and State Governments to ensure sustainable development of the ocean to boost the economy of the nation.

The CNS made the call at the 2023 World Hydrography Day Celebration organised by the Nigerian Navy on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogalla, was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations (Navy), Rear Adm. Solomon Agada.

The theme for the year’s celebration is ‘Hydrography: Underpinning the Digital Twin of the Ocean’.

He said the day was set aside to showcase the global significance of hydrography to human life and national development.

Agada said that it provides information required by ships and other waterborne craft to safely convey essential goods and services from one part of the world to another.

The CNS said that efforts were being made to seek solutions to the challenges confronting the health of the ocean and foster better understanding of the…