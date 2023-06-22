New Air Chief assumes duty as Amao bows out

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, on Thursday, assumed office as the 22nd air chief as Air Marshal Oladayo Amao bowed out of the service.

Until his appointment, the new CAS was the Chief of Standards and Evaluation at Air Force Headquarters.

In his maiden speech, Abubakar appreciated the Almighty God for the unique privilege to lead the Nigerian Air Force at this crucial time in the life of the nation.

He said his appointment came at a time that the expectations of Nigerians towards accelerated actualisation of peace and security was high.

Abubakar said NAF under his command would reinvigorate the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and a host of other challenges bedeviling the country.

He promised to sustain the cooperation and joint efforts that existed between the air force and sister services during the tenure of the outgoing service chiefs, adding that it was responsible for…