NOC urges States to key into June 24 Olympic Day Run celebration

By Chimezie Anaso

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has called on States to demonstrate full commitment to the success of the Olympic Day celebration.

Ibrahim Abdul, Chairman of the Sports-for-All Commission of the NOC made the call during a virtual meeting of the Committee ahead of the Olympic Day Run celebration scheduled for June 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s Olympic Day Run is “Let’s Move”.

Abdul said the Olympic Day Run had become an essential event that brings people together to celebrate the values of Olympism and promote physical well-being.

He described the celebration as a significant event which promotes the values and goals set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to him, it is worth mentioning that the Commission benefits from the expertise and experience of two former chairpersons, Anthony Oyetayo and Henry Amike who brought valuable insights to the table.

“With their guidance and the…