Shelve evil intention against Nigeria now – Intelligence Chief warns

Maj.Gen. Samuel Adebayo handing over command of the Defence Intelligence Agency to the new Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, in Abuja on Friday (23/6/23).

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The new Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, has warned criminals and those with intentions to plot evil against the country to shelve the idea forthwith.

Undiandeye gave the warning on Friday in Abuja when he formally took over command of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) from the erstwhile CDI, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo.

He warned the criminals to avoid being on the ‘wrong side of the knife’, saying there will not be room or excuse for failure under the present President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu.

The spy chief said intelligence gathering would be strengthened in such a way that anyone with evil intention, particularly adversaries like bandits, terrorists and other criminals,…





