UK govt. pledges close collaboration with NAN toward success of Tinubu administration

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery on Thursday pledged to work closely with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) toward the development of stronger ties between both countries.

Montgomery made the pledge during a courtesy call on the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle in Abuja.

The British envoy said the collaboration between the high commission and NAN became necessary, especially at a time both countries “are in their transition periods’’.

The high commissioner who is the new British envoy in the country expressed delight at being in Nigeria “at such an exciting time’’.

“I know that the News Agency of Nigeria is a long-standing news agency and one of the biggest in Africa.

“I also know that because Nigeria is watched by so many other countries, the news that you produce is very important for the citizens here and also all over the world.

“I am happy that you are giving me time today and it is an incredibly exciting…