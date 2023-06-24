COREN attains Washington Accord status boosting Nigeria’s economic opportunities 

By Grace Alegba

The Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has attained the Washington Accord Provisional Signatory Status which increases Nigeria’s global engineering ranking translating into economic and technological boom for the nation.

The President of COREN, Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, gave the insight at a media briefing on Thursday in Lagos.

The event which held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, was to explain COREN’S Washington Accord (WA) Provisional Signatory attainment and its benefits to COREN Registered Engineers.