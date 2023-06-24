CSOs urges open license for generic production of HIV, Hepatitis drugs

By Justina Auta

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged Gilead to open license for generic production of HIV and Hepatitis C drugs to allow developing countries access to lifesaving drugs.

The CSOs made the call during an advocacy meeting organised by AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF), on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “30 days, 30 countries Gilead Advocacy”.

The CSOs said that Gilead, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, had consistently blocked attempts to introduce cheaper generic versions of its medicines, thereby exploiting humanity.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the National Coordinator, Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN), said the advocacy, in partnership with AHF, was aimed at calling out Gilead on wrong practices.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr Micheal Edoh, the Advocacy Specialist, NEPWAN, said the continuous profiteering by Gilead at the expense of lives was not ideal.

“We understand that you have patent rights which…