Engage practioners to manage agric sector, group urges Tinubu

By Justina Auta

The National Agricultural Commodities Project 2023 has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint professional practitioners to manage the agricultural sector to achieve national food security.

The group of experts, comprising of over 70 agricultural commodities associations, made the call during a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Alhaji Ali Baba, President, Pastoral and Livestock Feeds Association, said appointing experts from the association to manage the sector would assist in utilising agriculture for national development.

“As representatives of association comprising farmers, producers, traders and other stakeholders involved in the agricultural value chain, we recognise the significant role that agriculture plays in the development of our nation.

“With the recent strides made by the Nigerian government to prioritise agriculture and achieve self-sufficiency in food production, we believe that involving key players from…