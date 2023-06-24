Foundation distributes sanitary towels to secondary school girls

By Bridget Ikyado

The Nikki Udezue Foundation has distributed sanitary pads to female students of Junior Secondary School, Nyanya Gbagyi, Nasarawa State to promote their personal hygiene.

The donation carried out through an individual donor, #BecauseICan, included 30 packs containing 480 Sanitary towels distributed to the students on Friday.

The Foundation also conducted lectures and trainings for the girls on menstrual hygiene and how to make alternative menstrual pads.

The Founder of Nikki Udezue Foundation, Nkeiruka Udezue, told newsmen that the donor contacted her foundation to carry out the project in Nigeria as part of her birthday celebration.

“We got a call from an individual donor in the United Kingdom, saying the 24th is her birthday and she indicated interest to collaborate with Nikki Udezue Foundation to run this project for her.

“This Pad The Girl Child is directed to our girls, empowering them and educating them on menstrual hygiene so that they will be able…