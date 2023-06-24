Group hails Gambo’s record in fight against maritime crimes

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism, Insurgency and Terrorism (BRAVEIT), an NGO, has commended the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, for the giant strides in the fight against maritime crimes.

BRAVEIT is a non-governmental strategic initiative determined to fill the gap that exists between safety and youth involvement in the fight against violent extremism, insurgency and terrorism in the North East.

The National Coordinator of BRAVIT, Dr Sani Abubakar, in a statement on Saturday said the Nigerian Navy under Gambo recorded huge successes against piracy, oil bunkering and other crimes in the last two years.

Abubakar said the Nigeria’s maritime space was now considerably secure while the country’s international standing had improved dramatically.

He said the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) was included in Nigeria’s maritime zone of interest, which extends beyond her immediate environs, approximately 2,874 nautical miles…