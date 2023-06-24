Group seeks inclusion of persons with disabilities in Govt

By Bridget Ikyado

A group, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), has called on President Bola Tinubu to include persons with disabilities (PWDs) in his administration to ensure fairness and equity.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja on the state of Affairs of Nigerians with Disabilities.

The National President, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu, said there was the need to build barriers against the stigma that persons with disabilities were confronted with.

Aliyu said that it was an unfortunate reality that PWDs in Nigeria often face significant barriers to accessing basic rights and opportunities.

“In spite of the progress made in recent years, we continue to witness the marginalisation and exclusion of this significant population.

“As the leader of our great nation, you have the power to change this narrative and make a resounding statement about the values and potentials of PWDs.

“By including PWDs in your cabinet, you would…