Let’s make Anambra destination point for commercial, industrial development – Soludo

By Oladapo Udom

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged indigenes living in Nigeria and abroad to work together to make the state a destination point for commercial and industrial development.

Soludo said this during a town hall organised by a group under the aegis, ‘Ndi Anambra Residents in Lagos State’, at the Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi.

Soludo said that all, irrespective of socio-economic status, must join hands in developing the state and making it a destination point for significant investments in critical sectors.

“I urge Ndi Anambra to take that resolution and return to join hands in the development of the state including okada, keke riders, petty traders among others.

“Part of our mission in Anambra is to make our place to become a departure lounge. We must turn Anambra to become a destination point.

“We must change the narrative; we must change the story for our place to become a point of departure and all of us have something…