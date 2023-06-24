NAHCON attributes success of 2023 Hajj to President Tinubu’s support

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has attributed the success of the outbound movement of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to the tremendous support of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, made this known during a Pre-Arafat meeting with all stakeholders held on Saturday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the commission had successfully transported all the 95,000 eligible Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that a few days ago the commission out of determination to transport all pilgrims to Saudi Arabia made a reservation of five flights extra in the event that there was any Nigerian who have a visa but had issue with flight so that the commission would bring him to Saudi Arabia.

According him, the commission after confirming that all pilgrims had been transported to Saudi Arabia that it decided to cancel the five extra flights on June 23.

“I…