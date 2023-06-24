Rotary Club builds toilets, classrooms for Nasarawa community

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Rotary Club of Abuja CBD has inaugurated three toilets and construction of two classrooms for the Central Primary School Gidan Gimba, in Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

The President of the club, Mr Max Amuchie, inaugurated the project in company of other members of the club along with the head of the community.

Amuchie said the club found it necessary to build the toilets for the school to prevent the pupils and staff from practicing open defecation.

He said that open defecation in this modern age was unhealthy and could breed diseases. So the club decided to build three toilets, one for the boys one for the girls and one for staff.

“The facilities were built in Gidan Gimba because it was the adopted community of the club.

“In rotary club , every rotary club has an adopted community, a community you adopt that you go for humanitarian work, do outreach.

“They are lucky to have rotary as a partner not all communities are so lucky and as I…