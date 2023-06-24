Why Nigeria must succeed on its democratic journey

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Since return to democratic government in 1999, Nigeria has continued to witness successfully transition of power from one administration to another. From former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007) to his successor, Umaru Musa Yar’adua (2007-2010), to Dr Goodluck Jonathan (20102015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and now President Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Following the peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections and successful transition of power on May 29, political analysts believed Nigeria democracy is becoming sustainable.

Although, litigations challenging the outcome of the 2023 president election are ongoing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, lovers of democracy believed that Nigeria deserves some commendations for not allowing its democracy to be truncated, for whatever reason.

It is an indisputable fact that each time Nigeria goes to poll at every general election circle, global…