World Bank/ N-CARES supports 6,062 Lagos farmers with agric inputs, assets

Farmers receiving broiler chicks and feeds from Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme on Saturday in Lagos.

By Olayinka Olawale

No fewer than 6,062 farmers in Lagos State have received agricultural inputs and production assets from the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme, a World Bank supported project.

Mr Jonathan Obayemi, State Project Coordinator, Lagos N-CARES, stated this at the distribution exercise in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the initiative was second cycle of the implementation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme.

Obayemi noted that beneficiaries were drawn from across the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

He said that the farmers from Oshodi, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe, Shomolu, Surulere, Ifako-Ijaye and Ikeja had received the support.

He added that the programme…