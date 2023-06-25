AfDB pledges for Nigeria’s economy

(L-R) President AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi.. Adesina, and President Bola Tinubu, during the New Global Finance Pact Summit, in Paris.

By Lucy Ogalue

The African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has pledged the Bank’s support toward revamping Nigeria’s economy.

Adesina, made the pledge during a meeting with Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu at the New Global Finance Pact Summit in Paris.

The AfDB president, via his verified Twitter handle, @akin_adesina said: “ I had a great meeting with president Tinubu during the New Global Finance Pact Summit in Paris.

“I was impressed by his commitment to bold and sound policies for Nigeria’s economy. The AfDB will strongly support his vision for the Nigerian economy.”

Tinubu commended Adesina and AfDB, for the Bank’s investment of 520 million dollars in the Special Agro-processing Zones Programme, which was reputed as the largest in scope and size in Africa.

He assured the AfDB president…