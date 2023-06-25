Arafat: NAHCON reiterates commitment to welfare, wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has disclosed that it made adequate arrangements to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims throughout the core hajj period at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

NAHCON’s Cordinator of Taraddudiyyah, Dr Aliyu Tanko, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah, on Saturday.

Tanko said the commission had set up various committees to cater for all the needs of pilgrims, adding that the new system of Taraddudiyyah makes it easier for pilgrims to move to Mina at ease.

He said that the commission was on the neck of authorities to ensure that they provide all the services agreed on.

He also said that the authorities concerned had made provision for stable water supply, sanitation, tents and effective waste management system.

Tanko said that based on the assessment of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, all facilities at the holy sites are intact.

According to him, so far,…