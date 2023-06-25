Athletes, others celebrate Olympic Day in Lagos

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Athletes, aerobic clubs and school children on Saturday in Lagos joined millions across the world to take part in the 2023 Olympic Day celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, tagged ‘Let’s Move’, was held at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a message read by Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, preached togetherness on Olympic Day celebrations.

Bach urged member associations to embrace sport as it embodies the spirit of togetherness as well as spreading joy to participants.

“The beauty of sports is that it inspires the world to move and it brings us all together as a community, no matter where we are or how we choose to move.

“When we do sport, it inspires us to always give our best. When we do sport, it keeps our mind and body strong and healthy.

The Chairman of the Sports-for-All Commission, Ibrahim Abdul of the Nigeria Olympic…