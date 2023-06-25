COP28: CYCDI, LG Electronics launch Food-A-thon initiative

By Mufutau Ojo

An NGO, Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) Solution17 for Climate Action, has launched Solution17 Food-A-thon in partnership with LG Electronics.

The launch was part of activities initiated ahead of the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) billed for November in Dubai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and the Niger State Government is supporting the initiative.

Speaking at an event at Pan-Atlantic University to rally support for the initiative, Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger said the state was ready to partner with Solution17 to boost agriculture development in the state.

Bago, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government, said the administration would also support youth engagement, innovation and agroforestry in line with the state’s green economy agenda.

He reiterated…