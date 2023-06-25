Economist lauds IMF’s decision on global CBDC

By Lydia Ngwakwe

An economist, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, has commended the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for working on a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platform to enable transactions between countries.

Uwaleke, a Professor of Finance and Capital market, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, made the commendation on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the decision to come up with a concept of a global CBDC was a welcomed development.

NAN reports that IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, had on June 19, in Morocco, said the organisation was working on a platform for CBDC to enable transactions between countries.

The IMF wanted Central banks to agree on a common regulatory platform that would create a vacuum that would likely be filled by cryptocurrencies.

A CBDC is a digital currency controlled by the Central Bank, while cryptocurrencies are nearly always decentralised.

Already, 114 central banks are in their final…