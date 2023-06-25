Gov. Sule ensures Nasarawa pilgrims were accommodated close to holy mosque – Al-Makura

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board says the board was able to secured an accommodation closer to the Masjid Al-Haram for its pilgrims in Makkah as directed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state.

The Executive Secretary, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAN reports that it’s the responsibility of state pilgrims boards to secure decent accommodations for their pilgrims in Makkah based on the arrangements with of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Al-Makura said the board, aside from accommodating its pilgrims in a five-star hotel, also engaged the services of the best caterers to provide well-balanced diet to its contingent.

“Nasarawa State is blessed now because of the governor we have in power in the person of Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

“I…