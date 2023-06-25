NAFDAC vows to enforce good hygiene practices in bread processing

By Aderogba George

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has vowed to enforce Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) in bread processing in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement disclosed that NAFDAC’s Director-General (DG), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during her meeting with members of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

Represented by Mrs Eva Edwards, the agency’s Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN), Adeyeye said the move would encourage the association’s special task force to rid the industry of unwholesome practices.

She urged members of the association and other confectionery stakeholders to always imbibe the culture of GHP for the benefit of the public.

The DG said that the agency would not compromise the quality of bread, a staple food among Nigerians.

She noted…