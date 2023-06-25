NSIA rewards Nigerian innovators with $255,000; equity investments

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has rewarded some Nigerian innovators with the sum of $255, 000, equity investments and other cash prizes at the NSIA Prize for Innovation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the innovators were rewarded at the Prize for Innovation Programme (NPI) on Saturday in Lagos.

Seven innovators- TruQ, Capsa Technology, Apace, Ya-lo, Credit-Chek, Vella finance and kobo pay won the fourth place of $5,000 each and Legit Car Africa won the third place of 12,500 dollars.

Extension Africa won the second place of $17, 500 while Money Africa won the star prize of $25,000.

Other participants also won consolation prizes.

The programme with the theme: “Driving a Sustainable Future Through Innovation”, is designed to identify innovative technological solutions developed by Nigerian tech entrepreneurs.

Although the programme rewards winners with a sum of 255,000 US dollars, the real impact extends beyond the cash awards…