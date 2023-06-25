Osun govt begins staff audit

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has commenced staff audit across the public service with a plan to fill existing vacancies within the education, health and other sub-sectors in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the Spokesperson for the governor, on Saturday in Osogbo.

The statement said the exercise started with the biometric capture of the governor, his deputy and the Speaker of the House of Assembly at the governor’s office on Friday.

It said that data capturing was preceded by a close door meeting with the state labour leaders, where processes and procedures were concluded to ensure the protection and fulfilment of the interest of all stakeholders.

The statement said that the governor assured that the exercise was not a witch-hunt, but to strengthen the capacity of the state government to satisfy the needs of the workers, members of the public and the state leadership.

“I want to assure workers and other…