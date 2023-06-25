REA electrify 700 households, businesses in Niger community

By Constance Athekame

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said it had provided power supply to over 700 households and businesses in Danchitagi community in Niger to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Mr Ahmad Salihijo, Managing Director of the agency said this while inspecting the project on Saturday in Danchitagi

He said that the 200 Kilo Watts peak (KWp) was deployed under the Performance Based Grant programme of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

Salihijo said that the project was part of the programme of the Solar Hybrid Mini Grid component of the NEP under World Bank.

He said that the project was a clear demonstration of how government and the private sector can work closely to bring relief to the people as most of them relied on generators to carry out their daily activities.

According to him, while government provided the grant, PowerGen brought in their technical expertise to develop the mini grid.

“The visit to the site and from the feed…