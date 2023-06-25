S/Africa seeks collaboration with Nigeria on PPPs for infrastructure development

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The South African Government has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Government on mutually beneficial infrastructure development through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

This is contained in a statement signed by Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja on Friday.

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Tharmi Mseleku disclosed this when he led a team of officials on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of ICRC, Mr Michael Ohiani.

Mseleku said that although both Nigeria and South Africa were learning from each other in implementing PPPs, there was a need for both nations to rekindle their collaboration and take it to a greater height.

“We are here to get the information about the kind of infrastructure that is envisaged to be developed through PPPs because we have the capacity to support, both from the financing and technical point of view,” he said.

Mseleku…