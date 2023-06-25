Subsidy: CSOs decry alleged exclusion by NLC in negotiation with FG

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Sunday decried their alleged exclusion by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the ongoing fuel subsidy negotiation with the Federal Government.

They stated this in a statement signed by Dr Basil Yelwa Musa and Malam Haruna Maigida, its convener and co-convener respectfully and released in Abuja.

They said any agreement the NLC reaches with the Federal Government without carrying them along would not be acceptable.

The coalition which comprises of 65 different organisations added that that any negotiation done in the absence of CSOs would only end up serving the interest of NLC with about 35.6 million workers, leaving out 175.4 million Nigerians not captured.

The CSOs raised concern about the proposed salary increment by NLC for the workers without factoring palliatives for the citizens in the informal sector.

They said given that it is the CSOs that know the depth of hash condition…