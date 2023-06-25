U.S., Nigeria partner on strengthening democracy, economy – Envoy

Mr David Greene, Charge d’Affaires ad interim for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria

By Lizzy Okoji

The U.S Government is ready to partner with Nigeria to strengthen her democracy, Mr David Greene, Charge d’Affaires ad interim for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has said.

Greene made this known at the commemoration of the 247th Independence of America in Abuja.

He said hard work was required to preserve democratic principles and values.

“Even as the U.S. works to ensure our own nation remains true to the ideals of its founding, we seek to partner with friends and allies in strengthening their democratic institutions as well.

“In recognition of this important task, President Joe Biden hosted, on the margins of December’s African Leaders Summit, a session focused on elections.

The summit that was attended by former President Buhari and highlighted the critical moment democracy needed to be renewed and defended globally.

“As President Biden has said, elected leaders owe it to…