UK to assist Nigeria achieve trade balance – Envoy





The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery has pledged the UK government’s commitment to creating a balance of trade with Nigeria.

Montgomery made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja in the course of his visit to the Managing Director of the agency.

Trade balance is the difference between the value of exports and the value of imports of a country.

If exports exceed imports then the country has a trade surplus and the trade balance is said to be positive. But if imports exceed exports, the country has a trade deficit and its trade balance is said to be negative The British envoy, therefore, said that exploring oil alone would not create adequate jobs for Nigerians. He said that exploring the abundant opportunities in agriculture through investment in the sector would improve quality and productivity as well as create job opportunities. According to him, the exportation of agricultural produce will improve diversification…





Source: News Agency of Nigeria