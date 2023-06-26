Anthrax: Dealing with animal-to-human infections

An Analysis by Dianabasi Effiong, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

There is no doubt that Nigeria has recorded notable improvements in healthcare through research and treatment.

This is in spite of notable challenges like industrial actions, brain drain, poor infrastructure, water, electricity, dearth of manpower among others.

A drawback on such improvements often results from outbreak of diseases and infections including Lassa fever, Cholera, sleeping sickness, yellow fever, tuberculosis, leprosy, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and Ebola.

Recently, the threat of Anthrax – a disease transmitted from animals to humans just like some of the aforementioned health challenges, has been reported from countries contiguous to Nigeria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis.

It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around…