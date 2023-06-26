Flood kills 1 as community begs Ondo govt. for help

By Segun Giwa

A middle-aged man, simply identified as Glory, on Friday, lost his life at Bethel Estate, a community in Oba-Ile, Akure, as flood continued to ravage more communities in the state capital.

According to the landlords association, the man, who was said to be a Federal Government worker, was coming from work when he was swept away by flood on Friday.

The Assistant Secretary of Landlord Association of Bethel Estate, Oba-Ile, Pastor Gbenga Ojuloge, confirmed the incident while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Ojuloge said that the community needed government’s intervention to help dredge the waterways to prevent future occurrence.

NAN reports that several communities suffered from severe flooding on Saturday, as many access roads were cut off due to the rainfall that started on Friday and lasted more than 24 hours.

Ojuloge said that the waterway had turned into death trap, claiming lives every year.

He said…