Gov. Sule, Akume others laud Wadada’s initiative for orphans

By Olukayode Babalola

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and other dignitaries have commended the Founder, Keffi Polo Ranch, Sen. Ahmed Wadada (SDP/Nasarawa West) for organising a tournament in support of orphans.

Sule gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen at the grand finale of the 11th edition of the Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament for orphans in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day democracy tournament in support of orphans organised by the Keffi Polo Ranch was sponsored by the Flour Mills of Nigeria, Co-sponsored by the Keystone Bank and supported by the Nasarawa State Government.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the governor thanked Wadada for his commitment in providing viable platforms such as the polo tournament to elicit support for the orphans and less privileged in the society.

“We thank him for his courage and commitment to this project and you can see it is a…