Group canvasses support for prevention of illicit drugs

By Ikenna Osuoha

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an Abuja based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called on the public to support preventive measures aimed at stemming illicit drug abuse in Nigeria.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SOHI said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja “on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit drugs held by the UN Office for Drug and Crime (UNODC)”.

The theme of the event is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

She said that the importance of identifying and closing the supply chain of illicit drugs was to drastically tackle the abuse and use.

She also called on parents and guardians to always monitor their wards and the company they keep, especially the adolescents in order to deny them access to illicit drugs.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to mix with youths and get to know the codes that young people use…