Health experts urge improved residency training, citizens’ well-being

Health experts have called for improved medical residency training and reduction in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) to improve the health system and well-being of Nigerians.

The experts spoke during the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON) Scientific Conference on Sunday in Lagos.

The theme of the conference is ”Residency Training in a Service-Oriented Environment amidst Dwindling Human Resources for Health-Challenges and Way Out”.

Dr Sixtus Ozuomba, Chairman, SOFPON, Lagos Chapter, said that the theme reflected the dicey situation that the family physicians found themselves in the present day Nigeria.

Ozuomba noted that residency training in a service-oriented environment was a huge challenge to both the trainer and the trainee.

He said that excellence in service must not be sacrificed in the pursuit of academic excellence.

”The bad situation is worsened by the fast dwindling human resource for health, occasioned by the rapid efflux of medical personnel of all…