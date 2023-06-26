Inner Wheel pledges continuous support to humanitarian services

By Oladapo Udom

The Inner Wheel (IW) District 911, an NGO, has pledged continuous support to humanitarian services for which the organisations is founded on.

The district’s Chairperson, Mrs Olufolake Ajayi, made the pledge during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Saturday.

Ajayi said that Inner Wheel Nigeria, a member of the International Inner Wheel (IIW) body operating under six district’s namely: D911, D912, D913, D916, D325 and D9110, was organised to promote true friendship and selfless ideals.

She thanked all members for being part of D911 success story in the 2022/2023 IW ‘Working Wonders’ year, saying that the district was regularly featured in the IIW news bulletin.

“Our year runs from July 1 to June 30 and when I started the year, I flagged off a vocational training and empowerment programme in August to empower 29 young adults.

“The training covered four different vocations in catering and confectionery, fashion designing, makeup…