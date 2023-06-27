2023 Hajj: NAHCON expresses dissatisfaction over inadequate tents at Muna

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate tents for Nigerian pilgrims at Muna by the Saudi Company vested with the responsibility of securing enough facility in the area.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, stated this while answering questions from journalists after inspecting the situation at Muna on Monday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hassan also said that the commission was was not pleased with the feeding arrangement which, he said, the meals were inadequate and were served late to the pilgrims.

He said NAHCON envisaged that the problem was most likely to occur and earlier suggested that the commission be involved, but the Saudi authorities concerned insisted they had a mega kitchen and about three alternate plans to deliver to the satisfaction of all.

Hassan revealed that the commission had already notified the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah over the Nigerian plight over…